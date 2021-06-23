Gear up for the change! DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has hit the volume of 1343185

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is priced at $51.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $46.16 and reached a high price of $53.6015, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.16. The stock touched a low price of $46.00.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, DigitalOcean to Host deploy Conference for Developers and Startups. Free event will educate developers and entrepreneurs on how to scale their businesses in the cloud. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares are logging 6.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.35 and $48.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1343185 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) recorded performance in the market was 21.15%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40B, as it employees total of 581 workers.

The Analysts eye on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOCN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.39%.

Considering, the past performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.15%. The shares increased approximately by 17.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.83% in the period of the last 30 days.