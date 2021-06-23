Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.20M in the recent 3 months

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.50 and reached a high price of $4.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.55. The stock touched a low price of $3.32.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Digital Brands Group Announces LOI to Acquire Elevated Basics Brand Stateside. – Stateside’s acquisition accelerates DBG’s portfolio growth strategy:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -17.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $5.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6153788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was 24.12%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.28M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.12%. The shares increased approximately by 29.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.36% in the period of the last 30 days.