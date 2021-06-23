Boiling and ready to burst as Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) last month performance was 1.01%

At the end of the latest market close, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) was valued at $10.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.05 while reaching the peak value of $10.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.04. The stock current value is $10.05.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Invitation to Today’s Capital Markets Update Webcast Hosted by Alussa Energy and FREYR. FREYR AS (FREYR), the Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (Alussa Energy) (NYSE: ALUS), are pleased to invite investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Update webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CEST today, June 22, 2021 to discuss items related to the announced business combination and planned listing of FREYR Battery (Pubco) on the New York Stock Exchange, and to provide an update on business activities at FREYR. You can read further details here

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.28 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $9.77 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) full year performance was 2.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -34.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.77 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1228279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) recorded performance in the market was -0.10%, having the revenues showcasing -0.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 361.50M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.64. In a similar fashion, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -14.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,240,207 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.10%, alongside a boost of 2.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.99% during last recorded quarter.