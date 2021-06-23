Analysts Mean recommendation for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP), which is $15.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.1095 after opening rate of $16.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.845 before closing at $16.59.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller to Present on Progress of GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I Trial Accompanying GT Biopharma’s Company Presentation at Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. GT Biopharma, Inc. (“GT Biopharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller will be giving an update on the progress of the GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I trial accompanying the Company’s corporate update presentation at the upcoming Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM ET. You can read further details here

GT Biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.73 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) full year performance was 354.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GT Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -21.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 656.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $19.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 735202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) recorded performance in the market was 114.21%, having the revenues showcasing 139.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 326.40M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the GT Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.58. In a similar fashion, GT Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +96.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 561,298 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTBP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

Raw Stochastic average of GT Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GT Biopharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 200.74%, alongside a boost of 354.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 139.01% during last recorded quarter.