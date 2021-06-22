Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.85M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) was valued at $16.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.72 while reaching the peak value of $16.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.235. The stock current value is $16.45.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN), (“Opendoor” or “the Company”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 27, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent, as amended by the First Amendment to the Warrant Agreement, dated March 22, 2021, by and among the Company, CST and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as warrant agent (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 9, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. You can read further details here

Opendoor Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.24 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $13.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) full year performance was 50.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -58.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $39.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11380173 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was -27.63%, having the revenues showcasing -41.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.57B, as it employees total of 1048 workers.

Specialists analysis on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.00, with a change in the price was noted -8.73. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -34.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,839,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPEN is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.12%, alongside a boost of 50.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.04% during last recorded quarter.