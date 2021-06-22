Gear up for the change! JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has hit the volume of 1582146

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is priced at $37.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.42 and reached a high price of $42.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.25. The stock touched a low price of $39.15.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, JinkoSolar’s Holding Subsidiary Announces Investment of RMB315 million in Inner Mongolia Xinte High-purity Polysilicon Production Project with Annual Capacity of 100,000 Tons. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its holding subsidiary, Shangrao JinkoSolar Industry Development Co., Ltd. plans to invest RMB315 million of monetary capital to increase capital and shares in Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Materials Co., Ltd. (“Inner Mongolia Xinte”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (“Xinte Energy”) (HKEX: 1799). The investment will be used for the construction of a high-purity polysilicon production line with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons. After the capital increase is completed, the Company will hold a 9.00% stake in Inner Mongolia Xinte. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.53 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $28.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 157.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -58.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.27 and $90.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1582146 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was -33.33%, having the revenues showcasing -8.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.96B, as it employees total of 24361 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.47, with a change in the price was noted -29.21. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -43.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,122,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 2.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.43%, alongside a boost of 157.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.50% during last recorded quarter.