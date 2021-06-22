FIGS Inc. (FIGS) market price of $45.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of FIGS Inc. (FIGS). It is currently valued at $45.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.89, after setting-off with the price of $37.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $36.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.61.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, FIGS Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 30,344,317 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,957,954 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. FIGS sold 4,636,364 shares of Class A common stock and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), FIGS’ largest stockholder, sold 25,707,953 shares of Class A common stock. FIGS did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Tulco. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FIGS.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FIGS Inc. shares are logging 7.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.25 and $42.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1515965 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FIGS Inc. (FIGS) recorded performance in the market was 41.94%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.84B, as it employees total of 202 workers.

The Analysts eye on FIGS Inc. (FIGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FIGS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FIGS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of FIGS Inc. (FIGS)

Considering, the past performance of FIGS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.94%.