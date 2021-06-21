Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) was down -5.10%

At the end of the latest market close, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) was valued at $12.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.714 while reaching the peak value of $13.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.02. The stock current value is $11.43.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs Joins Clover Health to Lead Community Engagement and Partnerships in Georgia. Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced the hiring of South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs to lead the company’s community organizing efforts and partnership development in Metro Atlanta, and throughout the southeast region to include Georgia, South Carolina (Charleston), and Mississippi (Jackson). You can read further details here

Clover Health Investments Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.85 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) full year performance was 13.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clover Health Investments Corp. shares are logging -60.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $28.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9313021 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) recorded performance in the market was -28.21%, having the revenues showcasing 41.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.13B, as it employees total of 458 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Clover Health Investments Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.68, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, Clover Health Investments Corp. posted a movement of -18.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,012,027 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLOV is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clover Health Investments Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.66%, alongside a boost of 13.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.48% during last recorded quarter.