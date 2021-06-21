Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) was down -2.30%

At the end of the latest market close, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) was valued at $153.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $149.60 while reaching the peak value of $150.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $147.52. The stock current value is $150.02.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Earnings. On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Capital One Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $168.00 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $96.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) full year performance was 114.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital One Financial Corporation shares are logging -10.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.30 and $168.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8346580 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) recorded performance in the market was 51.77%, having the revenues showcasing 18.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.33B, as it employees total of 51700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Capital One Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 137.16, with a change in the price was noted +50.09. In a similar fashion, Capital One Financial Corporation posted a movement of +50.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,215,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COF is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Capital One Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.29%, alongside a boost of 114.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.66% during last recorded quarter.