PPL Corporation (PPL) Quarterly Performance is -6.69%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of PPL Corporation (PPL). It is currently valued at $27.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.458, after setting-off with the price of $28.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.60.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, PPL Capital Funding, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Debt Securities. PPL Capital Funding, Inc. (“PPL Capital Funding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), today announced the commencement of tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (1) any and all of its outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.400% Senior Notes due 2023 and 3.950% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Any and All Notes”) and (2) up to $1,000,000,000 aggregate purchase price (the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes due 2043, 5.000% Senior Notes due 2044, 4.000% Senior Notes due 2047, 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.100% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”, and the Maximum Tender Offer Notes together with the Any and All Notes, the “Securities”), subject to the acceptance priority levels noted in the second table below. You can read further details here

PPL Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.00 on 03/19/21, with the lowest value was $26.15 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

PPL Corporation (PPL) full year performance was 2.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PPL Corporation shares are logging -10.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.20 and $30.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9760875 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PPL Corporation (PPL) recorded performance in the market was -2.09%, having the revenues showcasing -6.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.01B, as it employees total of 12318 workers.

The Analysts eye on PPL Corporation (PPL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the PPL Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.57, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, PPL Corporation posted a movement of -2.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,326,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPL is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Technical rundown of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Raw Stochastic average of PPL Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.95%.

Considering, the past performance of PPL Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.06%, alongside a boost of 2.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.69% during last recorded quarter.