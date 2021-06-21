Here is why Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agenus Inc. (AGEN), which is $5.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.38 after opening rate of $5.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.18 before closing at $5.32.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, Agenus Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Balstilimab Biologics License Application for the Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents which includes checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Agenus’ Biologics License Application (BLA) for balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. The FDA has granted Priority Review to this submission, a designation for drugs which, if approved, may provide significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment of serious conditions. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set a target action date of December 16, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Agenus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.95 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) full year performance was 41.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agenus Inc. shares are logging -11.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $5.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6833333 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) recorded performance in the market was 65.41%, having the revenues showcasing 69.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 359 workers.

Analysts verdict on Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Agenus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.68, with a change in the price was noted +1.56. In a similar fashion, Agenus Inc. posted a movement of +41.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,882,676 in trading volumes.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Agenus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.71%, alongside a boost of 41.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.68% during last recorded quarter.