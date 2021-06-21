Do Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) beta value of 1.75 signposts another twist?

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is priced at $1.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.871 and reached a high price of $1.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.90. The stock touched a low price of $1.85.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000® Index. Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announces it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective when the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was -32.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -52.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $3.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6459470 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 36.23%, having the revenues showcasing -19.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 571.50M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8737, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +11.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,105,041 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Brands International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.24%, alongside a downfall of -32.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.31% during last recorded quarter.