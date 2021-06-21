Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.30M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW), which is $2.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.79 after opening rate of $2.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.67 before closing at $2.71.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Ault Global Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, priced its initial public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $12.5 million from the offering. At the offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock, Alzamend’s market capitalization is $425 million. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 3.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -74.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6358582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -37.01%, having the revenues showcasing -22.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.89M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.43, with a change in the price was noted -2.55. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -48.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,641,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.68%, alongside a boost of 3.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.60% during last recorded quarter.