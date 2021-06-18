Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is on the roll with an average volume of 996.81K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vedanta Limited (VEDL). It is currently valued at $13.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.111, after setting-off with the price of $14.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.22.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Vedanta Limited: Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended 31st March 2021. – All time high EBITDA for Q4 FY2021 at ₹ 9,107 Crore, up 88% Y-o-Y. You can read further details here

Vedanta Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.32 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $8.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) full year performance was 161.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vedanta Limited shares are logging -15.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $16.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2058014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vedanta Limited (VEDL) recorded performance in the market was 57.86%, having the revenues showcasing 15.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.64B, as it employees total of 19358 workers.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Vedanta Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.76, with a change in the price was noted +4.86. In a similar fashion, Vedanta Limited posted a movement of +54.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,001,630 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDL is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vedanta Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vedanta Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.03%, alongside a boost of 161.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.31% during last recorded quarter.