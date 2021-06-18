Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.27M in the recent 3 months

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is priced at $57.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $58.39 and reached a high price of $58.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.40. The stock touched a low price of $56.75.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Sealed Air Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 25% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.16 per common share to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021. You can read further details here

Sealed Air Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.10 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $41.78 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) full year performance was 82.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sealed Air Corporation shares are logging -2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.28 and $59.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1930503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) recorded performance in the market was 25.38%, having the revenues showcasing 25.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.63B, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Sealed Air Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.15, with a change in the price was noted +12.75. In a similar fashion, Sealed Air Corporation posted a movement of +28.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,269,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEE is recording 36.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 36.55.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sealed Air Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sealed Air Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.69%, alongside a boost of 82.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.08% during last recorded quarter.