Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.18

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), which is $86.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $92.57 after opening rate of $92.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $87.62 before closing at $88.82.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, Seagate Updates Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending July 2, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.22 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $58.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) full year performance was 74.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares are logging -18.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.53 and $106.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1221127 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was 42.89%, having the revenues showcasing 20.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.47B, as it employees total of 42000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.65, with a change in the price was noted +21.57. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc posted a movement of +33.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,421,660 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STX is recording 10.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.12.

Technical rundown of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.62%, alongside a boost of 74.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.24% during last recorded quarter.