Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) was down -7.35%

At the end of the latest market close, American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) was valued at $8.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.05 while reaching the peak value of $9.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.74. The stock current value is $8.11.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, American Finance Trust Announces 100% Of Second Quarter Cash Rent Collected Through May; $238 Million Year To Date Acquisitions Closed Or In Pipeline; Robust Leasing Results. American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) (“AFIN” or the “Company”) announced today that it collected 100% of the original cash rent due1 for the months of April and May, 2021 as of June 7, 2021. The Company also announced that year to date it had closed on or had in its forward acquisition pipeline 63 properties for approximately $238 million and that it has a forward pipeline of leases that total over 31,000 square feet, net of lease expirations and terminations. You can read further details here

American Finance Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.69 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $7.23 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) full year performance was 1.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Finance Trust Inc. shares are logging -24.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.40 and $10.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) recorded performance in the market was 17.77%, having the revenues showcasing -13.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 957.69M.

The Analysts eye on American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Finance Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.28, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, American Finance Trust Inc. posted a movement of +4.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 617,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFIN is recording 1.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Technical rundown of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of American Finance Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.05%.

Considering, the past performance of American Finance Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.62%, alongside a boost of 1.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.62% during last recorded quarter.