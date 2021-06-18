Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) is on the roll with an average volume of 697.46K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) was valued at $9.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.78 while reaching the peak value of $9.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.88. The stock current value is $8.41.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Talkspace. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (“HEIC”) (NASDAQ: HECCU, HEC, HECCW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that its stockholders approved all the proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Talkspace. At a special meeting of HEIC stockholders held today, approximately 94.51% of the votes cast, representing approximately 74.05% of HEIC’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination with Talkspace. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) today. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. shares are logging -32.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.88 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 726772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) recorded performance in the market was -16.74%, having the revenues showcasing -10.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 372.60M.

The Analysts eye on Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Executive Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.25, with a change in the price was noted -2.52. In a similar fashion, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. posted a movement of -22.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,149,101 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Hudson Executive Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.74%. The shares increased approximately by -9.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.45% during last recorded quarter.