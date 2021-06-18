Here is why Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.91%

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) is priced at $17.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.80 and reached a high price of $18.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.78. The stock touched a low price of $17.649.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Just Eat Takeaway.com completes acquisition of Grubhub. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET, NASDAQ: GRUB), hereafter the “Company” or “Just Eat Takeaway.com”, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) (“Grubhub”) are pleased to announce the completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-share combination (the “Transaction”). You can read further details here

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) full year performance was -9.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares shares are logging -51.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.88 and $36.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1387958 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) recorded performance in the market was -22.09%, having the revenues showcasing -6.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.66B, as it employees total of 2841 workers.

Specialists analysis on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRUB is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.45%, alongside a downfall of -9.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.91% during last recorded quarter.