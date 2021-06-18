Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.98

At the end of the latest market close, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) was valued at $5.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.51 while reaching the peak value of $5.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.01. The stock current value is $5.43.

Recently in News on June 18, 2021, Successful signing of Equity Purchase Agreement relating to the sale of $40 million in aggregate gross proceeds of ordinary shares to certain investors. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is pleased to announce that on June 18, 2021 it entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement with Rubric Capital Management LP (“Rubric”), on behalf of certain managed or sub-managed funds and accounts and Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U. (“GVM”) relating to the sale of 7,803,791 ordinary shares to Rubric and 1,114,827 ordinary shares to GVM (collectively, the “Shares”) at an issue price of $4.485 per Share, which would result in aggregate gross proceeds of $40 million. The issue price per Share represents a 15% discount to the last reported closing price, $5.29, of our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 17, 2021. The Shares are expected to be issued on the transaction effective date for the transactions set forth under the lock-up agreement dated March 27, 2021 between the Company and certain financial stakeholders (the “Lock-Up Agreement”). Upon completion of this offering, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. With the proceeds from this offering, the Company will have satisfied its obligation to raise $40 million through the issuance of new equity to complete the transactions contemplated by the Lock-Up Agreement. You can read further details here

Ferroglobe PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.01 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) full year performance was 828.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ferroglobe PLC shares are logging -9.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1244.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $6.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1231106 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) recorded performance in the market was 222.56%, having the revenues showcasing 46.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 863.28M, as it employees total of 4368 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ferroglobe PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.97, with a change in the price was noted +3.49. In a similar fashion, Ferroglobe PLC posted a movement of +174.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,418,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSM is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Ferroglobe PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 216.77%, alongside a boost of 828.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.13% during last recorded quarter.