Do American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) beta value of 0.22 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), which is $267.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $269.60 after opening rate of $264.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $263.78 before closing at $269.51.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, American Tower Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company’s website. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $271.81 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $197.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was 2.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -1.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $197.50 and $272.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1089935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was 20.07%, having the revenues showcasing 21.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.43B, as it employees total of 5618 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 239.76, with a change in the price was noted +35.90. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of +15.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,025,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 7.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.06%, alongside a boost of 2.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.12% during last recorded quarter.