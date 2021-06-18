Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) market price of $3.72 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP). It is currently valued at $3.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.34, after setting-off with the price of $5.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.15.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger Agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Transaction Expected to Close in the 2021 Third Quarter. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 31.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -47.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1201121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 92.13%, having the revenues showcasing 16.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.22M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of +22.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,225,891 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.63%, alongside a boost of 31.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.90% during last recorded quarter.