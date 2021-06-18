Analysts Mean recommendation for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is priced at $9.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.65 and reached a high price of $9.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.90. The stock touched a low price of $9.3901.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on April 30, 2020 and is available on Buenaventura’s web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.83 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $9.39 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/21.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was 12.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -33.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $14.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2453772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was -21.90%, having the revenues showcasing -13.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

Specialists analysis on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.72, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -7.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,261,469 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.47%, alongside a boost of 12.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.77% during last recorded quarter.