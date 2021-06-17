Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $69.94

At the end of the latest market close, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) was valued at $67.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.95 while reaching the peak value of $68.015 and lowest value recorded on the day was $66.86. The stock current value is $67.20.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, Yum China to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021). You can read further details here

Yum China Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.67 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $55.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) full year performance was 41.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.53 and $69.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 845524 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) recorded performance in the market was 17.36%, having the revenues showcasing 9.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.10B, as it employees total of 400000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Yum China Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.91, with a change in the price was noted +8.59. In a similar fashion, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +14.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,076,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YUMC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.06%, alongside a boost of 41.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.39% during last recorded quarter.