Time to Buy Beat-Down Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) was valued at $10.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.005 while reaching the peak value of $10.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.975. The stock current value is $9.99.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Thoma Bravo Advantage Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with ironSource. Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination is Scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Thoma Bravo Advantage shares are logging -24.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $13.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2116386 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) recorded performance in the market was -15.05%, having the revenues showcasing -5.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.82, with a change in the price was noted -2.96. In a similar fashion, Thoma Bravo Advantage posted a movement of -22.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,347,011 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TBA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Thoma Bravo Advantage, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.05%. The shares increased approximately by -1.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.04% during last recorded quarter.