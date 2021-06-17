Time to Buy Beat-Down Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) was valued at $11.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.98 while reaching the peak value of $11.495 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.9799. The stock current value is $10.73.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting. Golden Ocean Group Limited advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Golden Ocean Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.49 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $4.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) full year performance was 181.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are logging -6.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.17 and $11.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 687872 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) recorded performance in the market was 143.84%, having the revenues showcasing 52.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.24B, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Ocean Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.78, with a change in the price was noted +5.60. In a similar fashion, Golden Ocean Group Limited posted a movement of +109.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 974,520 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOGL is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golden Ocean Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 143.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.76%, alongside a boost of 181.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.57% during last recorded quarter.