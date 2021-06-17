Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.50M in the recent 3 months

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is priced at $7.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.64 and reached a high price of $6.7645, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.40. The stock touched a low price of $6.11.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Anhui Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that it entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center of Anhui Province (“the “Agreements”) on June 15, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will provide Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center with professional risk management services. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -93.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9225964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -74.90%, having the revenues showcasing -92.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.68M.

The Analysts eye on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.90%. The shares increased approximately by -13.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -92.39% during last recorded quarter.