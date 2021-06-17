SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 972.18K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), which is $6.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.355 after opening rate of $7.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.035 before closing at $7.33.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $500,000,000 Senior Secured Notes. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) (the “Company”) announced today that it has successfully priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The notes will bear an interest at an annual rate of 4.875% and will be issued at a price of 100 percent of face value. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually and will mature on June 30, 2029. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SunCoke Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.15 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $4.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) full year performance was 124.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SunCoke Energy Inc. shares are logging -15.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $8.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 621709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) recorded performance in the market was 68.51%, having the revenues showcasing 2.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 605.82M, as it employees total of 841 workers.

Specialists analysis on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SunCoke Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.78, with a change in the price was noted +1.38. In a similar fashion, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted a movement of +25.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 995,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SXC is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.38%, alongside a boost of 124.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.23% during last recorded quarter.