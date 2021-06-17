ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.25

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is priced at $2.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.77 and reached a high price of $2.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.57. The stock touched a low price of $2.57.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules. ShiftPixy, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise, which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a large institutional investor for a private placement of common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $12 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other transaction-related expenses payable by the Company. In the private placement, the Company has agreed to sell (i) 2,320,000 shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 2,320,000 shares of common stock, and (ii) 2,628,453 pre-funded warrants with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with common warrants to purchase up to 2,628,453 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $2.425, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $2.4249. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable, at a nominal exercise price of $0.0001, and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $2.425 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.69 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/19/21.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -49.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -58.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $6.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 717052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was 3.21%, having the revenues showcasing -9.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.05M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Analysts verdict on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -25.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,480,383 in trading volumes.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.98%, alongside a downfall of -49.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.82% during last recorded quarter.