Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.52M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), which is $167.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $170.08 after opening rate of $168.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $166.1552 before closing at $170.00.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Expedia Group to Participate in the Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference. Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in the Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will hold a question and answer session beginning at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days. You can read further details here

Expedia Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.93 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $118.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) full year performance was 96.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expedia Group Inc. shares are logging -10.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.75 and $187.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1967617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) recorded performance in the market was 26.86%, having the revenues showcasing -9.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.49B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Expedia Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 165.66, with a change in the price was noted +31.44. In a similar fashion, Expedia Group Inc. posted a movement of +23.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,016,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.00.

Technical breakdown of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Expedia Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.19%, alongside a boost of 96.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.34% during last recorded quarter.