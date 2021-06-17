Do The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) beta value of 1.40 signposts another twist?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is priced at $45.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $44.47 and reached a high price of $45.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.30. The stock touched a low price of $44.36.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Fly Leasing Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle Aviation. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) announced today that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within Carlyle’s $59 billion Global Credit platform. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the special general meeting of FLY’s shareholders voted in favor of the transaction. You can read further details here

The Carlyle Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.27 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $30.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) full year performance was 47.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares are logging -0.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.48 and $45.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2200429 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recorded performance in the market was 43.32%, having the revenues showcasing 20.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.92B, as it employees total of 1825 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.99, with a change in the price was noted +11.66. In a similar fashion, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,476,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CG is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.09.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Carlyle Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.27%, alongside a boost of 47.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.80% during last recorded quarter.