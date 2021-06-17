Boiling and ready to burst as Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) last month performance was 50.97%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX). It is currently valued at $3.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.44, after setting-off with the price of $2.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.02.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Protagenic Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference on June 17th. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a bioharmaceutical company focused on developing drug product candidates to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference tomorrow, June 17, 2021. The presentation details are as follows:. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -79.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -55.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3962210 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 196.19%, having the revenues showcasing 63.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.93M.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 196.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.65%, alongside a downfall of -79.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.68% during last recorded quarter.