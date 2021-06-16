Recent Change of -2.21% in the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is priced at $17.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.04 and reached a high price of $18.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.14. The stock touched a low price of $17.52.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Genius Sports Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), today announced the upsizing and pricing of the underwritten public offering of 22,000,000 ordinary shares, consisting of 13,000,000 shares being offered by Genius Sports and 9,000,000 shares being offered by certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”), in each case, at the public offering price of $19.00 per share, for a total offering size of $418 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 20,000,000 shares, with Genius Sports granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares. Genius Sports will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -29.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $25.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3224984 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was 0.85%, having the revenues showcasing 1.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.25B, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.85%. The shares -6.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.84% during last recorded quarter.