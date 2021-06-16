Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.86

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is priced at $3.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.79 and reached a high price of $3.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.06. The stock touched a low price of $2.79.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, MTS Announces 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Merger with SharpLink, Inc. and Related Proposals. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Israel time) at the offices of Ephraim Abramson & Co., Law Offices, 52 Menahem Begin Rd., Sonol Tower, 12th Floor, Tel Aviv, 6713701, Israel. The primary purpose of the meeting will be to approve the merger and related transactions (collectively, the “Transaction”) with SharpLink, Inc. (“SharpLink”), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 04/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) full year performance was 206.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -46.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $5.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1847215 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) recorded performance in the market was 97.42%, having the revenues showcasing 17.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.32M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.84, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of -7.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,252,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTSL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 97.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.08%, alongside a boost of 206.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.24% during last recorded quarter.