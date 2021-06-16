Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) was valued at $25.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.72 while reaching the peak value of $26.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.51. The stock current value is $23.75.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD. The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.98 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $13.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) full year performance was 126.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.93 and $26.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1404188 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) recorded performance in the market was 89.72%, having the revenues showcasing 11.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 880 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.82. In a similar fashion, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +32.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,135,444 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Raw Stochastic average of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.73%, alongside a boost of 126.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.28% during last recorded quarter.