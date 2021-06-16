Gear up for the change! Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) has hit the volume of 1402678

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) is priced at $3.52 after the most recent trading session.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.64 on 05/11/21, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) full year performance was 30.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are logging -3.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $3.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1402678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) recorded performance in the market was 11.11%, having the revenues showcasing 5.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.07M.

The Analysts eye on Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. posted a movement of +11.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,129,345 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.06%, alongside a boost of 30.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.11% during last recorded quarter.