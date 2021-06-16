AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Profit Margins posted -49.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) was valued at $6.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.66 while reaching the peak value of $6.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.43. The stock current value is $5.33.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, AmpliTech Joint Venture with SN2N LLC Completes Proof of Concept for Highly Secure Satellite, IoT, and 5G Communications by Integrating Hardware Encryption in Low Noise Signal Amplifiers. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF semiconductors for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space and other commercial applications, today announced a strategic investment and joint venture with SN2N LLC to design and manufacture an unhackable communications channel that creates a new security paradigm: state-of-the art signal amplification secured by intelligence-community-caliber hardware encryption. This joint development effort has already completed a proof-of-concept demonstration of the solution, which is designed to provide clients with an additional layer of security at the hardware level without sacrificing performance. The joint venture is now progressing to develop commercial-grade solutions based on proprietary chipsets designed to provide extremely secure data transfer to any cell phone, computer, server, router, PDA, etc. to address the market’s need for stronger communications security solutions. You can read further details here

AmpliTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.80 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) full year performance was 673.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmpliTech Group Inc. shares are logging -73.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 614.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1101978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) recorded performance in the market was 64.39%, having the revenues showcasing -36.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.86M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.20, with a change in the price was noted -3.35. In a similar fashion, AmpliTech Group Inc. posted a movement of -37.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 688,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPG is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AmpliTech Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.74%, alongside a boost of 673.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.32% during last recorded quarter.