Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.21M in the recent 3 months

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is priced at $5.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.02 and reached a high price of $5.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.07. The stock touched a low price of $5.02.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac Project; Announces Acquisition of Properties Adjoining the Company’s Wasamac Project in Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region Which Represent Structural Extensions of Gold Mineralization and Add Significant Exploration Upside. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. the Francoeur, Arntfield and Lac Fortune gold properties adjoining the Company’s Wasamac project as well as additional claims in the Beuchastel township to the east of the Wasamac project. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.16 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.99 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 3.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -28.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.99 and $7.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2288451 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was -11.21%, having the revenues showcasing 11.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.90B.

The Analysts eye on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -4.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,505,683 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.81%.

Considering, the past performance of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.79%, alongside a boost of 3.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.67% during last recorded quarter.