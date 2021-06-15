X Financial (XYF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 149.81K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of X Financial (XYF), which is $9.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.4899 after opening rate of $7.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.1527 before closing at $8.22.

Recently in News on June 11, 2021, X Financial to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 16, 2021. X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company”), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. You can read further details here

X Financial had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.68 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

X Financial (XYF) full year performance was 188.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, X Financial shares are logging 14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 581.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $8.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2159024 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the X Financial (XYF) recorded performance in the market was 311.00%, having the revenues showcasing 163.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 431.71M, as it employees total of 457 workers.

Market experts do have their say about X Financial (XYF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the X Financial a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.99, with a change in the price was noted +7.57. In a similar fashion, X Financial posted a movement of +328.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 173,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XYF is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of X Financial (XYF)

Raw Stochastic average of X Financial in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of X Financial, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 311.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 242.50%, alongside a boost of 188.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.46% during last recorded quarter.