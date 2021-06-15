Time to Buy Beat-Down ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is priced at $11.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.375 and reached a high price of $11.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.00. The stock touched a low price of $9.94.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ContextLogic Inc. shares are logging -65.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.52 and $32.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 178310433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) recorded performance in the market was -38.21%, having the revenues showcasing -41.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.46B, as it employees total of 875 workers.

Analysts verdict on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.66, with a change in the price was noted -14.58. In a similar fashion, ContextLogic Inc. posted a movement of -56.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,748,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WISH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ContextLogic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ContextLogic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.21%. The shares increased approximately by 45.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 38.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.03% during last recorded quarter.