Time to Buy Beat-Down Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) was valued at $0.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.935 while reaching the peak value of $0.9469 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9112. The stock current value is $0.93.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Borqs Technologies Received Purchase Orders of Enterprise Handheld Android Computer Forecasted at $10 million for Next 12 Months from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company for Worldwide Markets. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced that it has received purchase orders from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company to supply multiple models of enterprise Android based handheld computers for the U.S., EU and Asian markets. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.8100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -43.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -72.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2849609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -4.88%, having the revenues showcasing -42.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.87M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3425, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -19.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,938,067 in trading volumes.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.88%, alongside a downfall of -43.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.06% during last recorded quarter.