Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), which is $5.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.30 after opening rate of $5.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.82 before closing at $6.24.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Recon Technology Announces Pricing of $55.0 million Registered Direct Offering. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors on June 14, 2021 to purchase $55.0 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering, and Class A ordinary shares warrants in a concurrent private placement. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 151.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -71.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 568.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26483491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 240.82%, having the revenues showcasing 54.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.32M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Specialists analysis on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.17, with a change in the price was noted +2.93. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +140.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,995,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 240.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 263.04%, alongside a boost of 151.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -60.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -43.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.63% during last recorded quarter.