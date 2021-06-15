KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.64M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), which is $48.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.86 after opening rate of $48.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.04 before closing at $47.54.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, KE Holdings Appoints New Chairman and New Director. KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. PENG Yongdong, the Company’s co-founder, chief executive officer and executive director, as the new chairman of the Board to succeed Mr. ZUO Hui who passed away on May 20, 2021. The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. XU Wangang, the Company’s chief operating officer, as a new executive director to the Board to fill the vacancy left by Mr. ZUO. Going forward, the audit committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, Mr. XU Wangang and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Ms. CHEN Xiaohong serving as the chairperson; the compensation committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Yu, Mr. PENG Yongdong and Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, with Ms. CHEN Yu serving as the chairperson; and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board will consist of Mr. SHAN Yigang, Ms. CHEN Xiaohong and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Mr. SHAN Yigang serving as the chairperson. In addition, the Company announced that Mr. ZUO will be the permanent Chairman Emeritus of the Company to commemorate his invaluable contribution and legacy. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -39.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.79 and $79.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1587094 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was -22.75%, having the revenues showcasing -20.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.88B, as it employees total of 119658 workers.

The Analysts eye on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.70, with a change in the price was noted -25.27. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -34.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,523,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.15%.

Considering, the past performance of KE Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.75%. The shares increased approximately by 6.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.10% during last recorded quarter.