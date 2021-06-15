Here is why Celsion Corporation (CLSN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.46%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Celsion Corporation (CLSN), which is $1.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.52 after opening rate of $1.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.38 before closing at $1.54.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, Celsion Appoints Christine A. Pellizzari to its Board of Directors. Brings extensive biopharmaceutical legal background to the Board. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4800 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -53.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -78.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5640273 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was 98.31%, having the revenues showcasing -38.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.00M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5478, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of +10.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,530,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Celsion Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.07%, alongside a downfall of -53.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.43% during last recorded quarter.