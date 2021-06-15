Here is why Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), which is $2.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.29 after opening rate of $2.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.18 before closing at $2.26.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Can-Fite To Initiate Phase IIb NASH Study with its Drug Candidate Namodenoson. A prior Phase IIa clinical trial has been successfully concluded and met study end points. You can read further details here

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.39 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) full year performance was 26.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are logging -46.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.51 and $4.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7593925 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) recorded performance in the market was 26.97%, having the revenues showcasing 10.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.85M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. posted a movement of +20.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,678,562 in trading volumes.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.95%, alongside a boost of 26.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.78% during last recorded quarter.