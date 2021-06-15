Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.18

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is priced at $61.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $58.90 and reached a high price of $60.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.48. The stock touched a low price of $58.56.

Recently in News on May 29, 2021, Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the “Company”) today announced the initiation of coverage by the prominent Wall Street research firm Sidoti & Company, LLC. (“Sidoti”) The Company’s research by Sidoti is part of the Sidoti Company Sponsored Research. Company President, Askar Tashtitov, stated, “We undertook to participate in Sidoti’s Company Sponsored Research program because Sidoti is recognized for the quality and independence of its third party research reports. We expect independent coverage will provide several benefits to our Company and our shareholders.” You can read further details here

Freedom Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.88 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $42.03 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) full year performance was 225.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freedom Holding Corp. shares are logging -0.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.06 and $61.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1794672 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) recorded performance in the market was 15.92%, having the revenues showcasing 13.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.35B, as it employees total of 1376 workers.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Freedom Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.86, with a change in the price was noted +9.27. In a similar fashion, Freedom Holding Corp. posted a movement of +17.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 746,324 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRHC is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Freedom Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Freedom Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.23%, alongside a boost of 225.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.99% during last recorded quarter.