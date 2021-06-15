First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) market price of $18.23 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) was valued at $17.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.49 while reaching the peak value of $18.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.36. The stock current value is $18.23.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Management Update. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 27, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 96.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -24.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.37 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4993046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 35.64%, having the revenues showcasing 5.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.58B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.76, with a change in the price was noted +4.33. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +31.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,045,243 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.48%, alongside a boost of 96.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.44% during last recorded quarter.