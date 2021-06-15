Do Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) beta value of 2.20 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) was valued at $2.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.30 while reaching the peak value of $2.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.295. The stock current value is $2.41.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Phio Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Events in June. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, will participate in the AGP Summer Healthcare Symposium and a fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright which are being held virtually on June 17, 2021 and June 22, 2021, respectively. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.36 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -2.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -44.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $4.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1256954 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was -10.41%, having the revenues showcasing -25.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.84M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of -21.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,259,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.41%, alongside a downfall of -2.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.62% during last recorded quarter.