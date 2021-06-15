Boiling and ready to burst as Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) last month performance was 48.28%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). It is currently valued at $1.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.79, after setting-off with the price of $1.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.6101 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.72.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Dragon Victory International Limited Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet. Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers supply chain management platform services to auto parts suppliers through its supply chain management platform and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the “Binding Term Sheet”) in connection with a business transformation transaction (the “Business Transformation”) and potential investment with Natural Selection Capital Holdings Limited (“Natural”), Mr. Ni Ming (together with Natural, each a “Consultant,” and collectively, the “Consultants”), LSQ Investment Fund (“1st Closing Purchaser”), and certain purchasers represented by Elephas Global Master Fund (each a “2nd Closing Purchaser,” and collectively, the “2nd Closing Purchasers”; together with the 1st Closing Purchaser, each a “Purchaser,” and collectively, the “Purchasers”) on June 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Dragon Victory International Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8800 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.1105 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) full year performance was 10.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dragon Victory International Limited shares are logging -67.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $4.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1693254 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) recorded performance in the market was -26.50%, having the revenues showcasing -13.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.86M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dragon Victory International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7837, with a change in the price was noted -0.97. In a similar fashion, Dragon Victory International Limited posted a movement of -37.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,625,253 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dragon Victory International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dragon Victory International Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.22%, alongside a boost of 10.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.14% during last recorded quarter.