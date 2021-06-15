Analysts Mean recommendation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is priced at $7.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.85 and reached a high price of $7.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.76. The stock touched a low price of $6.85.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, ProQR to Present at Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that Company management will present during a fireside chat at the upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be webcast live on June 17, 2021, from 3:00 – 3:25pm EDT. You can read further details here

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.46 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) full year performance was 41.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are logging -21.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $9.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1017357 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) recorded performance in the market was 76.90%, having the revenues showcasing 39.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 494.24M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.81, with a change in the price was noted +3.18. In a similar fashion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted a movement of +74.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,550,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRQR is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Raw Stochastic average of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ProQR Therapeutics N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.19%, alongside a boost of 41.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.40% during last recorded quarter.